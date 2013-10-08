PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve’s decision to continue one of the most audacious experiments in monetary history - an $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program designed to boost growth - followed six months of tense negotiations inside the central bank, and a stumbling effort to let the public know what was going on. ()

* Chronic electrical surges at the massive new data-storage facility central to the National Security Agency’s spying operation have destroyed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of machinery and delayed the center’s opening for a year. ()

* The International Monetary Fund proceeded with its record 2010 bailout of Greece despite deep internal divisions over whether it would work, according to confidential documents that contradict the fund’s public statements. ()

* Alcatel-Lucent’s 15,000 planned job cuts are the latest step in its effort to reshape itself as a smaller company focused on a few core businesses. The money-losing company plans to announce Tuesday that it will cut the jobs, largely in older technologies such as second- and third-generation wireless equipment, said people familiar with the matter. ()

* Anxiety is spreading through financial markets in the second week of the partial federal-government shutdown, but several prominent money managers don’t share it. ()

* JAL’s decision to buy planes from Airbus upset the carrier’s half-century relationship with Boeing . ()

* One of corporate India’s largest takeover bids, a $2.5 billion deal for Cooper Tire & Rubber, looks increasingly precarious with the two sides trading accusations over terms of the sale. India’s Apollo Tyres Ltd asked its $35 a share bid be reduced substantially because of what it sees as increased costs arising from negotiations with the union at two of Cooper Tire’s U.S. factories and a disagreement with the company’s Chinese joint venture partner. ()