November 15, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The White House announced a plan to allow insurance companies to continue offering existing policies next year even if they fall short of standards set by the health law. ()

* Insurers expressed a range of worries after Obama moved to placate consumers who faced health-plan cancellations. ()

* Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen signaled Thursday that no big changes would come to the central bank under her leadership if she becomes its next chief. ()

* The Central Intelligence Agency is building a vast database of international money transfers that includes millions of Americans’ financial and personal data, such as Social Security numbers, officials familiar with the program say. ()

* Big U.S. computer and software companies are reporting a sudden chill in sales to China, and some blame increased government hostility toward the U.S. ()

* Jefferson County, Alabama, is planning a $1.7 billion debt sale next week, challenging the market maxim that a bankruptcy filing leaves a permanent stain on municipal-bond issuers. ()

* Switzerland will vote next week on a proposal limiting executive pay to 12 times that of a company’s lowest paid worker, the second time this year the country will use the ballot box in an attempt to rein in corporate compensation. ()

* Wal-Mart offered little reason for holiday cheer, reporting its third straight quarter of poor sales in the U.S. and painting a gloomy picture for the economic recovery. ()

* UBS AG says it has long since finished restructuring its investment-banking arm. Behind the scenes, though, the Swiss bank recently toyed with potentially far-reaching alternatives for the unit. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
