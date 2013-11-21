PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investigators looking into how a government funding decision got to investors early are struggling over how to distinguish between illegal insider tips and accurate predictions based on research and analysis. ()

* The U.S. and Afghanistan said they ironed out the final disputes over the agreement on long-term American presence, just hours before the Loya Jirga assembly was convening to consider the deal. ()

* Federal Reserve officials, mindful of a still-fragile economy, are laboring to devise a strategy to avoid another round of market turmoil when they pull back on one of their signature easy-money programs in the months ahead. ()

* A complex bet in the foreign-exchange market backfired on Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the third quarter, contributing to a revenue slump that prompted senior executives to defend the firm’s trading strategy. ()

* Blackstone Group is about to unleash a seasoned turnaround specialist on some of the private equity giant’s 77 companies. ()

* A complex bet in the foreign exchange market backfired on Goldman Sachs during the third quarter, contributing to a revenue slump that prompted senior executives to defend the firm’s trading strategy. ()

* A preliminary gauge of China’s manufacturing activity showed a mild weakening of growth momentum in November, weighed down by sluggish new export orders, and suggesting the third-quarter rebound in the world’s second-largest economy may be losing steam. ()

* The White House won’t support plans to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac because they don’t address core concerns over having two large entities dominate the nation’s $10 trillion mortgage market, said the president’s top economic adviser. ()

* One morning this month, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation showed up unannounced at the home of a New York-based currencies trader for Deutsche Bank AG.

The agents showed him transcripts of an electronic chat in which the trader appeared to boast about trying to manipulate foreign exchange markets, according to people familiar with the incident. ()