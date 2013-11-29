PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investors are piling into bets against the yen, taking another run at a trade that proved lucrative for some of the industry’s largest money managers earlier this year. ()

* Fortress Investment and Centerbridge Partners have shown interest in LightSquared, the wireless venture that is up for sale in bankruptcy proceedings. The private-equity firms, both with penchants for buying distressed assets, have each expressed interest to LightSquared in acquiring the company’s spectrum - the limited pockets of airwaves that telecommunications firms need to operate wireless networks. ()

* Brazil’s OGX wants to persuade creditors to put up more money as it strives to avoid outright failure. The oil company posted a third-quarter loss of nearly $1 billion. ()

* An attempt by regulators to prevent the kind of lax underwriting that exacerbated the financial crisis is running into resistance from corporations, investors and asset managers who said new rules will cripple a $300 billion market for loans to U.S. companies. ()

* UBS is shaking up its investment bank, and has removed a top foreign-exchange executive, amid a burgeoning investigation into potential manipulation of currency markets. ()

* Australia blocked a $2.7 billion bid by U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland to buy grain handler GrainCorp Ltd, saying a takeover would go against the national interest. ()

* Negotiators in Congress are moving toward a narrow agreement on this year’s federal budget that would scale back some spending cuts set to take effect in January but likely wouldn’t ask either party to compromise on its core stands on taxes and entitlements. ()

* A former top executive at UBS AG who has been sitting in an Italian jail for about a month is headed to the U.S. to face charges that he helped Americans evade taxes by stashing their money in Swiss bank accounts. ()