FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Americans with chronic illnesses - who are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the health law - face widely varying out-of-pocket drug costs that could be obscured on the new insurance exchanges. ()

* Vice President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Washington didn’t recognize a Chinese air-defense zone over the East China Sea and was looking to Beijing to reduce regional tensions. ()

* China Mobile signed a long-awaited deal with Apple to offer iPhones on its network, an arrangement that would give the U.S. technology giant a big boost in the world’s largest mobile market. ()

* In a defeat for Wall Street, the “Volcker rule” won’t allow banks to enter trades designed to protect against losses held in a broad portfolio of assets. ()

* Vikram Pandit, former CEO of Citigroup, is helping to fund an upstart in the peer-to-peer lending industry, joining a growing movement trying to disrupt the traditional banking model. ()

* Six financial institutions were fined $2.32 billion by European regulators for colluding to try to manipulate key interest rates. ()

* General Motors is severing its ownership ties with lender and former subsidiary Ally Financial by selling its remaining stake in a private placement worth about $900 million.

* AT&T Inc is considering a bid for a block of spectrum licenses held by Verizon Wireless, setting up a potential contest for the airwaves with smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc people familiar with the matter said. ()

* Qantas Airways Ltd forecast a steep first-half loss, potential asset sales and deep spending cuts that will include the axing of another 1,000 jobs, as it warned of immense challenges in the aviation sector. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.