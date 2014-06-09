FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 9
June 9, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China's biggest economic agencies are putting up a united front on so-called mini-stimulus measures, but behind the scenes officials have battled over whether more should be done to fuel growth. (r.reuters.com/xax89v)

* General Motors Cos' recall related to defective ignition switches is attracting lawyers who forged some of the biggest civil settlements ever, from the landmark tobacco litigation to the Exxon Valdez. (r.reuters.com/dax89v)

* Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is considering going ahead with his lawsuit against the NBA in the wake of comments made by commissioner Adam Silver on Sunday night, according to his attorney. (r.reuters.com/tyw89v)

* Nearly four years after United Continental Holdings began its bumpy take-off as a merged airline, it still is struggling to reach cruising altitude. (r.reuters.com/gax89v)

* Credit Suisse Group AG is considering splitting off a piece of its fixed-income trading business into a separate company. While other banks have retrenched from the business of bond trading, the Swiss bank in March registered a new subsidiary, Wake USA LLC, to trade U.S. Treasurys, bond futures and other products electronically. (r.reuters.com/jax89v)

* Several European nations are moving to include illicit doings like drugs and prostitution when tallying their GDP, but some economists are questioning the merit and methods of trying to measure the shadow economy. (r.reuters.com/sax89v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)

