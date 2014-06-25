PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Best Buy Co Inc is considering options, including a sale or partnership, for its Chinese business, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qv3KpY)

* Google Inc on Tuesday officially began offering the Livestream video-sharing app in its MyGlass store. The software lets Glass wearers share what they are seeing and hearing with other Livestream account holders free of charge by using the command, "OK Glass, start broadcasting." (on.wsj.com/1mlz8GP)

* The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Credit Ratings, Thomas Butler, said he has referred multiple cases involving rating firms to the agency's enforcement division and is helping complete several industry regulations to address quality and transparency in how big debt deals are rated. (on.wsj.com/VlyaR3)

* Walgreen Co Chief Executive Greg Wasson on Tuesday said for the first time that the company is weighing moving outside of the United States, as it considers buying the shares it doesn't already own in European pharmacy Alliance Boots GmbH. (on.wsj.com/1lomwOU)

* Brazil's government agreed Tuesday to sign over additional production rights for potentially huge oil fields to state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, in exchange for billions of dollars in advance payments. (on.wsj.com/1lOcRkd)

* Whole Foods Market Inc will pay about $800,000 in penalties and fees after an investigation found the grocery retailer was overcharging customers in California. (on.wsj.com/1o1gOT3)

* Consumer and safety groups are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate their allegations that used-vehicle retailer CarMax Inc is failing to check the safety-recall status of the vehicles it sells. (on.wsj.com/1wv4qy4)

* Ford Motor Co executives on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned Edge sport-utility vehicle, and confirmed they will launch it in Europe to compete against BMW AG, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen AG's Audi in the growing market for luxury SUVs. (on.wsj.com/1v3U7yC)

* Canada's BlackBerry Ltd has laid off 65 employees who were mainly focused on developing mobile apps for consumers, further underscoring the smartphone maker's focus on the enterprise market to return to profitability. (on.wsj.com/1pzAuwK) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)