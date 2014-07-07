PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ukraine neared a final showdown with pro-Russia rebels on Sunday, after Kiev forced insurgents to retreat to the last major city they control and Moscow showed no signs of intervening to help them (on.wsj.com/1jXJ30Z)

* Hillary Clinton, a presumed presidential candidate for 2016, has made clear she wouldn't be running for a de facto third Obama term. (on.wsj.com/TXugwu)

* Somali militants claimed responsibility Sunday for twin attacks in eastern Kenya that aid organizations said killed at least 22 people-the second such strike in the region in less than three weeks (on.wsj.com/VRpbr7)

* Expedia bid 703.1 million Australian dollars (US$657.2 million) for Wotif.com as the U.S. online-travel site widens its exposure to fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets (on.wsj.com/1moLBcv)

* Passengers boarding U.S.-bound flights at "certain overseas airports" may be asked to turn on electronic devices including cellphones, and won't be allowed to bring on the plane any devices that are out of battery power, the Transportation Security Administration said Sunday (on.wsj.com/1lMhQ0I)

* The first criminal trial linked to the Boston Marathon bombing is slated to begin in Boston on Monday with opening statements expected in the case of a former college student accused of taking evidence from the alleged bomber's dorm room (on.wsj.com/1moKUzU) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)