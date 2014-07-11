FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11
July 11, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google's rival Yelp Inc says the search giant is promoting its own content at the expense of users, as Google battles to protect a proposed deal in Europe over similar concerns. An internal Yelp presentation, claims that Google is showing results from its Google+ local listings ahead of links to Yelp even in cases when a Google user includes "yelp" in a search query. (on.wsj.com/1njCEC5)

* The Authors Guild sent an email to its 9,000 members describing as "highly disingenuous" Amazon.com Inc's recent offer to give Hachette Book Group authors all the revenue from their e-book sales. (on.wsj.com/1jisFx4)

* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com Inc alleging that the online retailer allowed millions of dollars in unauthorized purchases by children through its app store. (on.wsj.com/1w72uK7)

* Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella signaled Thursday he won't quickly reshape what Microsoft does, but is likely to cut the number of people doing it.(on.wsj.com/1oKOFjn)

* The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority tapped reserve funds to pay investors last week in the latest sign the cash-strapped utility may soon restructure its debt. A trustee for the power authority withdrew about $41.6 million from a reserve fund to make payments on July 1. (on.wsj.com/1oLGDXv)

* A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Internal Revenue Service to explain how it lost two years' worth of a former official's emails, and tapped a magistrate judge to find out whether the documents can be obtained from other sources. (on.wsj.com/1qPtgXR) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)

