PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With 100 days to go until the midterm election, unexpectedly strong bids by several Republican candidates and President Barack Obama's continued sagging approval ratings are boosting GOP chances of capturing a Senate majority. (on.wsj.com/1l5WnRi)

* The chaos that followed the crash of Malaysian Airline System Bhd's Flight 17 has added to the worry that families will never learn exactly what happened. (on.wsj.com/WJaO8L)

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is prepared to offer shareholders of Time Warner Inc board representation as part of its bid to acquire the media company, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1AnuQVn)

* Luxembourg is seeking to be at the heart of a new trend in global finance: the rising use of China's currency outside its home market. (on.wsj.com/1kibHzD)

* Regulators have questioned JPMorgan Chase & Co executives in recent months about whether the firm steers private-banking clients to its own investment products, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ux42Si)

* The fight over Herbalife Ltd has taken on a more personal, distinctly 19th century flavor. Rather than a battle among faceless institutions, as is usually the case today, Herbalife features a handful of financiers - Bill Ackman, Carl Icahn and George Soros - in a high-stakes duel. (on.wsj.com/UwjPjT)

* Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain has in the past two years made it a top priority to get the lender's investment bank and wealth-management business to work to each other's benefit. (on.wsj.com/1rW82qQ)

* Hospira Inc has emerged as a bidder for Danone's medical-nutrition unit in a deal that could be worth about $5 billion and mark the latest in a flurry of so-called inversion deals. (on.wsj.com/1xmwTES)

* U.S.-based meat supplier OSI Group Inc said it would withdraw all products manufactured by its embattled Shanghai unit from the marketplace, a move to control damage that has hit fast-food companies across China, in Hong Kong and in Japan.(on.wsj.com/1nMmxP0)

* Tencent Holdings Ltd will use its alliance with online retailer JD.com Inc to sell in advance Microsoft Corp's Xbox One consoles in China, as it ramps up efforts to compete with electronic-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N. (on.wsj.com/1rP0RBT)

* Volkswagen AG's Audi on Saturday announced price cuts for spare parts of up to 38 percent in China, the company's largest market, as the Chinese government steps up its scrutiny of foreign luxury-auto makers. (on.wsj.com/1pu1wUO)

* The Justice Department indicted FedEx Corp earlier this month, charging conspiracy to distribute controlled substances because of the shipper's alleged role in transporting painkillers and other prescription drugs that had been sold illegally. FedEx is scheduled to be arraigned in the proceeding Tuesday morning in San Francisco. (on.wsj.com/1AnXRQO) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)