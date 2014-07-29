PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Israel's leaders said they were escalating the military campaign in Gaza and told the country to prepare for a prolonged operation, defying international demands for an immediate cease-fire. (on.wsj.com/1rLLcop)

* Pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine saw some of their worst battlefield setbacks in weeks Monday as the West agreed on tougher sanctions aimed at forcing Moscow to cut support for the militias-posing fresh challenges on two fronts for Russian President Vladimir Putin. (on.wsj.com/UHNOF3)

* The battle for America's poorest consumers intensified on Monday with Dollar Tree Inc's agreement to buy rival Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $8.5 billion. (on.wsj.com/X3tX58)

* Negotiations between Bank of America Corp and the Justice Department have hit a snag over whether the firm should pay a cash penalty for the dealings of Countrywide Financial Corp and Merrill Lynch & Co Inc. (on.wsj.com/1rzefYR)

* Money-laundering allegations against Argentine businessman Lázaro Báez are focusing attention on the wealth of Argentine President Cristina Kirchner and her late husband Néstor Kirchner. (on.wsj.com/1tV7Cl8)

* A Chinese government anticorruption investigation that already has swept aside dozens of officials is now stretching into Canada. A shake-up has hit state-run China National Petroleum Corp.'s Canadian operations and a billion-dollar oil-sands project is now in limbo. (on.wsj.com/WL2fu2)

* Zillow Inc and Trulia Inc, the two online real-estate giants that announced plans to merge, have a message for real-estate agents that have grown increasingly concerned about their market clout: We're partners, not competitors. (on.wsj.com/1o6txQV)

* Hundreds of small and regional banks are clinging to a practice that can cause consumers to incur multiple overdraft fees in the same day, even as the biggest lenders are backing away. (on.wsj.com/1l8XwHW)

* Oracle Corp cut its yearly stock-option grants to Chief Executive Larry Ellison and other top executives nearly a year after a wave of shareholder opposition to compensation paid to the chief. (on.wsj.com/1l8VvM1) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)