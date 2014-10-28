PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Centers for Disease Control recommended that people deemed to be at high risk of developing Ebola voluntarily isolate themselves from others for 21 days, but stopped short of recommending the mandatory quarantines that at least two states have ordered. (on.wsj.com/1wD924O)

* Computer-security experts say they found what they describe as a sophisticated cyberweapon on a network at a U.S. firm harboring military secrets, and that the spy tool was built during Moscow working hours. (on.wsj.com/1tC3c62)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which recently raised $25 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering in the United States, is interested in cooperating with Apple Inc in financial payments, the Chinese company's executive chairman said. (on.wsj.com/1sxoI5e)

* The FDA, Interpol and dozens of countries want the Internet's central administrator to help shut down sites suspected of selling drugs without a prescription, but Icann's powers are limited. (on.wsj.com/1tBbolL)

* The United States is imposing additional tariffs on Mexican sugar imports next week, but the new fees may be short-lived. (on.wsj.com/1pSTOV7)

* Europe's yearlong banking stress tests were to provide the public with reliable, comprehensive data about the finances of the continent's lenders. But some errors and inconsistencies nonetheless crept into the test results. (on.wsj.com/1tBbwSb)

* Madison Square Garden said it would explore separating its entertainment businesses from its media and sports operations, and that it was nominating Nelson Peltz and Scott Sperling to its board. (on.wsj.com/1yG5yzR)

* An internal disagreement within the Securities and Exchange Commission is threatening potentially lucrative revenue streams at Bank of America Corp, according to people close to the situation. (on.wsj.com/1wD94cK)

* General Motors Co - trying to stir some buzz around the next generation Chevrolet Volt plug-in - said Tuesday it would move production of the vehicle's electric drive unit to its home state of Michigan from Mexico. (on.wsj.com/1xyuiZH) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)