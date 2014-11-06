PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. prosecutors have launched a money-laundering investigation of a member of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, escalating pressure on the Russian president's billionaire supporters. The U.S. Attorney's Office is investigating if Gennady Timchenko transferred funds linked to allegedly corrupt deals in Russia through the U.S. financial system. (on.wsj.com/1EjZZdo)

* In an acknowledgment of the Republican Party's new dominance in Congress, President Barack Obama and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, tentatively began charting a path forward on trade, taxes and other policy matters. (on.wsj.com/10pBr3r)

* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's superintendent of financial services is looking at expanding the use of independent monitors at banks and other firms as a way to prevent bad behavior. Such compliance specialists are in place as part of settlements of legal cases covering issues as varied as allegations of U.S. sanctions violations and mortgage-servicing abuses. (on.wsj.com/1zxc4w3)

* Amazon.com Inc tested package delivery by licensed cab in San Francisco and Los Angeles through the taxi-hailing mobile app Flywheel, in the company's latest experiment to speed package shipments. (on.wsj.com/1GrINEV)

* Leyne, Strauss-Kahn & Partners, the financial-services firm that was headed by former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and late financier Thierry Leyne, said on Wednesday that it is insolvent. (on.wsj.com/1xaKodP)

* Altegrity Inc, the company that vetted Edward Snowden, is in talks with creditors to cut its roughly $1.7 billion in debt after losing key U.S. government contracts. Altegrity is trying to reach a restructuring deal with creditors ahead of a January interest payment that it may not be able to afford. (on.wsj.com/1uxjFJz)

* Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is launching a tequila-flavored beer called Oculto in the United States next year, aimed at younger consumers who increasingly choose liquor and Mexican beers. Earlier this year, Heineken USA began selling a tequila-flavored beer in Florida and Georgia called Desperados. (on.wsj.com/1tebt9W)

* Orbital Sciences Corp said it would temporarily pay for rockets provided by another company to launch cargo into orbit for NASA, in the wake of last month's launch failure of its own Antares booster. The company said it plans to pay for up to two such launches through 2016 to fulfill its commitments to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (on.wsj.com/10Xfg5T)

* Investors pulled a net $48 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co.'s mutual funds in October following the departure of star manager Bill Gross, the fund research firm Morningstar said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1zxmH1L)