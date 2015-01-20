PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials are staying on track to start raising short-term interest rates later this year, even though long-term rates are going in the other direction amid new investor worries. (on.wsj.com/1CHSBHr)

* China's economic growth slipped to its weakest level in almost a quarter century in 2014, though growth in the final quarter came in higher than expected, amid nagging problems of overcapacity, a weak housing market and lower global demand. (on.wsj.com/1CdTh9d)

* President Obama's proposal for billions of dollars in tax increases and higher government spending, to be outlined in Tuesday's State of the Union address, is reigniting partisan debates about overhauling the tax code and aiding the middle class. (on.wsj.com/1xrY9Cp)

* When Goldman Sachs Group Inc arranged an $835 million loan to Banco Espírito Santo SA last summer, it was the result of a concerted, monthslong effort by senior Goldman officials to win business with the large Portuguese company, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1yCgcIS)

* When foreign-exchange broker FXCM Inc was forced to seek a rescue last week following a surprise surge in the Swiss franc, it became quickly apparent that Jefferies Group, which in recent years has honed its skills as a rescuer of firms succumbing to bouts of market turmoil, was best-suited for the job. (on.wsj.com/1yGwd1L)

* British authorities said they had closed a nearly two-year-old probe into alleged accounting issues related to Hewlett-Packard Co's $11-billion purchase of UK software company Autonomy in 2011 - representing a home-court victory for Autonomy founder Mike Lynch. (on.wsj.com/1ujOah7)

* BP's lawyers plan to argue that the drop in oil prices should weigh into the U.S. fines it faces from the 2010 Gulf oil spill. A trial is set for Jan. 20, and fines could total up to $13.7 billion. (on.wsj.com/1zsZI8R)

* The European Union is considering imposing a tax on U.S. Internet companies such as Google Inc. as part of a new plan to build a single digital market across the region, EU digital chief Günther Oettinger said. (on.wsj.com/1Cva4Cp)

* Two Wall Street deal makers are starting an activist hedge fund with a collaborative approach to management, hoping that financial backing from chief executives as well as their own experience advising boards under fire will open more doors than the combative stances and sharp missives favored by other activists. Active CEOs that are investing in the fund include Marc Casper of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Stephen Hemsley of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (on.wsj.com/1yDhGWa)