PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 4
February 4, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Greece's new ministers hopscotch across Europe, hopes grow of a negotiated agreement between Athens and its creditors. (on.wsj.com/1z92REy)

* At least seven people were killed and others were injured Tuesday evening when a Metro-North Railroad train full of passengers crashed into a car in Valhalla, in Westchester County, authorities said. (on.wsj.com/1EEZxJy)

* Crude prices rose to the highest level this year amid signs a global supply glut could ease, but some investors and analysts said the worst of the oil rout may not be over. (on.wsj.com/1zzGP1r)

* The World Bank has launched an investigation into whether its chief financial officer and other top brass mishandled a $1 billion Chinese loan to the bank's poverty fund. (on.wsj.com/1z93ZYO)

* The United States has largely ended its financial-system rescue program and exited from the lion's share of its investments, yet the watchdog created to oversee the Troubled Asset Relief Program continues to grow. (on.wsj.com/1yET9La)

* BP joined a raft of oil companies, big and small, slashing their budgets for finding and tapping new sources of crude, offering a pessimistic outlook on a day it reported a net loss for the latest financial quarter. (on.wsj.com/1F4bEgu)

* Federal health regulators have approved Pfizer Inc's Ibrance to treat advanced breast cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted Ibrance accelerated approval, a type of temporary approval for diseases that don't have viable treatment options based on less clinical data than required for traditional drug approvals. (on.wsj.com/1u5CxQ1)

Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
