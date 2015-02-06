PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* RadioShack Corp's retailing woes were aggravated by strategic confusion that handed power to bare-knuckled lenders. The electronics chain filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/16xkdV6)

* Anthem Inc stored the Social Security numbers of 80 million customers without encrypting them, the result of what a person familiar with the matter described as a difficult balancing act between protecting the information and making it useful. Scrambling the data, which included addresses and phone numbers, could have made it less valuable to hackers or harder to access in bulk. (on.wsj.com/1zmrZN5)

* The deadly crash in Valhalla, New York, shows the limits of devices designed to keep cars from crossing tracks as trains approach, though such U.S. intersections have become safer recently. (on.wsj.com/1EKIgP9)

* As sanctions hawks in the U.S. Congress butt heads with President Barack Obama over negotiations with Iran, a similar battle on the Iranian side has been playing out. (on.wsj.com/1BZfdBe)

* Amy Pascal, who has run Sony Corp's movie business for more than a decade and worked at the studio for nearly 20 years, will step down in May as Sony Pictures co-chairman. She will become a producer based at the company. (on.wsj.com/1EJvoZr)

* Hedge-fund managers who employ complicated, automatic-trading strategies made millions off the wild swings in currency and commodity markets in recent weeks. (on.wsj.com/1ze8EZz)

* Apollo Global Management's results were hit by a drop in the share price of EP Energy Corp, the private-equity firm's biggest oil and gas bet. But thanks to about $750 million in fees and dividends, Apollo and other investors in the energy company are close to breaking even. (on.wsj.com/1FcQHjD)

* The chief executives of the three largest U.S. airlines said they are pressing the U.S. government to modify or kill air treaties with two Persian Gulf nations. The CEOs cited what they claim are subsidies and government industrial policies that favor three of the Gulf region's fast-growing carriers, distorting global air transportation. (on.wsj.com/1KjlQF0)

* Walt Disney Co on Thursday tapped parks and resorts chief Thomas Staggs as its operations chief, making the company veteran the leading candidate to be Disney's next CEO. (on.wsj.com/1EKC7lU)

* Twitter Inc reported new user growth that slowed more than expected, underscoring ongoing concerns, but the social media company said it sees a return to prior growth levels this year. (on.wsj.com/1KwOcK9)

* Securities regulators in the United States and Canada are probing whether a recent news report about a possible purchase of BlackBerry Ltd by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was sparked by investors intent on manipulating the Canadian smartphone maker's stock. (on.wsj.com/1Ie5j7u)

* The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his heir-apparent have raised 1.16 trillion won ($1.07 billion) through the sale of their stakes in the car group's logistics arm. (on.wsj.com/16KmxsH)

* The United Steelworkers union rejected the latest offer from U.S. refiners Thursday evening, continuing the strike at nine plants around the country. (on.wsj.com/1Ie68gM) ($1 = 1,088.9000 won) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)