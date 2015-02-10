FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
February 10, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Qualcomm Inc said it will pay a $975 million fine as part of a long-awaited settlement with Chinese antitrust authorities, which also includes several changes to Qualcomm's practices in licensing patents for mobile phones sold in China. (on.wsj.com/1CbY9Ir)

* McDonald's Corp said continued steep declines in same-store sales in Japan and China in January outweighed a slight improvement in the U.S., extending the slump that has roiled the fast-food company. (on.wsj.com/1y3hbOR)

* Cathy Engelbert was named as the new chief executive of Deloitte LLP, effective March 11. The 50-year-old becomes one of the most senior women in the financial-services industry, which in some areas trails behind other sectors in promoting women to high-level positions. (on.wsj.com/1KBC3oY)

* Members of the United Auto Workers union have ratified a four-year contract with truck maker Navistar International Corp that will provide workers with a combination of wage increases and bonuses, while maintaining a two-tier wage scale for new hires and veteran employees. (on.wsj.com/1A7SgAO)

* Three Federal Reserve officials criticized proposed legislation to expand congressional oversight of the central bank's interest-rate decisions, pushing back against the bill as it is gaining attention. Fed governor Jerome Powell called the bill, known to supporters as "Audit the Fed," misguided. (on.wsj.com/1COauaX) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

