PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 11

Feb 11

* The U.S. oil boom is slowing down as drillers cut back in response to lower crude prices, according to new data set to be released on Wednesday. Companies drilled 28 percent fewer oil wells in January across the continental United States than they did last June, before oil prices started falling from more than $100 a barrel to about $50 today, according to the study by Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. (on.wsj.com/1uCPilx)

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe to determine whether a computer data breach led to the filing of false tax returns through TurboTax software, according to a person familiar with the case. The move comes as states try to contain a wave of bogus state tax filings through TurboTax amid signs that the fraud may also involve federal returns, according to some security specialists and taxpayers. (on.wsj.com/1z5SBOP)

* NBC suspended "Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams for six months without pay for telling a false war story repeatedly, putting a major blemish on the career of one of America's star newscasters. (on.wsj.com/1CTrhtf)

* Jeb Bush faces a unique dilemma as he builds a Republican presidential campaign, whether to follow in the foreign-policy footsteps of his father or his brother. One early indication suggests he is leaning toward his father's more pragmatic and restrained philosophy. (on.wsj.com/1DDxpFe)

* As the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates later this year, it is readying for what may be another big challenge in 2015: the shift to a Republican-controlled Congress. (on.wsj.com/1EX7r0V)

* An architect of General Motors Co's 2009 bailout who fought those calling for its demise now has emerged as one of its chief antagonists, urging the auto maker to return more cash to shareholders and boost its flagging stock price. Harry J. Wilson, a former hedge fund executive who helped usher GM through a government-led restructuring that ultimately cost taxpayers about $10 billion, said GM needs to be "more attentive to its cash balance and its operating performance." (on.wsj.com/1z6nKl2)

* Billionaires David Koch and Charles Koch are helping launch an investment fund aimed at financing small leveraged buyouts, the latest entrant in the potentially lucrative market. Koch Industries Inc, the brothers' closely held conglomerate with $115 billion in annual sales, has contributed $100 million to a new fund raised by Eaglehill Capital Partners LP, according to Koch Industries Chief Financial Officer Steve Feilmeier. (on.wsj.com/1MbrTNK)

* U.S. businesses in China have voiced increased concerns over what they see as rising anti-foreign sentiment and increasingly difficult operating conditions as the economy posts slower growth. (on.wsj.com/1zurw6S)

* RadioShack Corp is looking for bankruptcy-court approval to pay up to $3 million in bonuses to key employees as it races to liquidate half its stores and turn over the rest to the highest bidder at a coming auction. Eight executives and up to 30 other employees are in line for the payouts, which the company says are essential to maximizing the sale price of the beleaguered company and to keeping people from leaving during the bankruptcy process. (on.wsj.com/17bC84S)