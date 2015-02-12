PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama asked Congress for new powers to wage military operations against the Islamic State militant group, kicking off a renewed national debate over the scope of wartime powers that should be afforded to the commander-in-chief. (on.wsj.com/1vELile)

* The Obama administration is cutting off health-insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act for 200,000 people who haven't proved they are legally residing in the United States (on.wsj.com/1vmaasm)

* Thanks to a consistently soaring dollar, and plunging euro, investment funds focused on currencies had the best month in years in January. (on.wsj.com/1KLEVQk)

* Bank of America used its government-backed U.S. banking subsidiary to finance controversial trades that helped hedge funds and other clients avoid taxes. (on.wsj.com/1CjrWPw)

* General Electric Co opened the door for its investors to get a seat on the company's board. GE said it would begin allowing groups of shareholders to put forth nominees to the board, provided the candidates' backers own at least 3 percent of GE shares for at least three years. (on.wsj.com/1KLF5ah)

* Tesla Motor Inc's CEO predicted brighter days in 2015, but its fourth-quarter loss widened, as deliveries of its luxury electric cars fell short of a reduced forecast due to weather and customers unable to accept deliveries. (on.wsj.com/19b2vZn)

* South Korea's antitrust agency said Thursday it is considering an investigation into whether Qualcomm Inc misused its dominant market position, in the latest complication to how the U.S. chip maker licenses or sells its technology to overseas clients. (on.wsj.com/19b2CE2)