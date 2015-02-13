PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The leaders of France and Germany warned there was still much to do to ensure a Ukraine cease-fire deal doesn't fall apart. (on.wsj.com/1zON7M9)

* President Barack Obama on Friday will sign an executive order that aims to make it easier for the government to share classified cyberthreat information with companies, an effort designed to spur collaboration and deter hackers, the White House said. (on.wsj.com/1zQwUWP)

* American Express and Costco Wholesale are ending their 16-year relationship, a surprise move that pummeled AmEx's stock price and will trigger a major upheaval in the card industry. (on.wsj.com/1KS14uv)

* Expedia and Orbitz Worldwide, which squeezed agents out of the travel business, agreed to merge Thursday as they struggle to hang onto the middle of a market that is now squeezing them. (on.wsj.com/1DLTT71)

* Dish Network's race for wireless licenses in the government's most recent auction involved a handful of allied bidders and an aggressive strategy that surprised its rivals and may have helped drive prices higher. (on.wsj.com/1zQBbt6)

* General Motors Co is weighing the potential impact on its investment grade credit rating of a large stock repurchase proposed by activist investor Harry Wilson and four hedge funds. (on.wsj.com/1CnaqKe)