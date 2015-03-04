PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a dramatic and highly public showdown with a U.S. president, told a joint session of Congress on Tuesday that an emerging diplomatic agreement with Iran would not only fail to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but virtually ensure it gets them.(on.wsj.com/17PsIeS)

* After more than a decade rebuilding General Electric Co to be a simpler industrial machine, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt finds his creation running rough. The oil-price drop is raising a growth impediment and new questions about his legacy.(on.wsj.com/17PsV1N)

* Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal is aiming to launch a comedy-focused subscription Web video service later this year, people familiar with the plans say, signaling the company's growing interest in reaching young viewers online as its traditional cable-TV business stagnates.(on.wsj.com/17Ptg4q)

* Citigroup Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it would sell its U.S. subprime-lending business, OneMain Financial, to Springleaf Holdings Inc. The move is emblematic of postcrisis regulations forcing banks out of their old mind-set of trying to serve as many customers as possible under one roof.(on.wsj.com/17PtA3f)

* Actavis PLC sold the second-biggest corporate-bond offering in history on Tuesday, with a $21 billion deal fueled by investors' desire for returns amid low interest rates.(on.wsj.com/17PtHvK)

* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's treasurer, Craig Delany, is planning to leave the bank but will stay on until a successor is on board, according to a memo reviewed by the Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/17PtRmH)

* India's central bank surprised markets with an unscheduled cut to its key lending rate for the second time since the beginning of the year, indicating that it is joining a world-wide trend of monetary easing that is driving global interest rates to multiyear lows.(on.wsj.com/17Pu4WU)