FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 5
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 6:09 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China lowered its economic growth forecast to about 7 percent for 2015 at the opening of the country's biggest political event of the year, ushering in what leaders have dubbed a "new normal" of slower growth in the world's second largest economy.(on.wsj.com/1B92uOE)

* AbbVie Inc said late Wednesday it will buy cancer biotech Pharmacyclics Inc in a $21 billion deal that returns the North Chicago drug company to deal-making after backing away from a big tax-lowering takeover last year.(on.wsj.com/1B93qTd)

* Investors snapped up a half-billion euros of French utility bonds that will pay them no interest, a groundbreaking deal that shows how corporations are rushing to take advantage of Europe's efforts to keep interest rates low to try to revive the continent's economy.(on.wsj.com/1B951sl)

* Simon Property Group Inc has made takeover approaches to Macerich Co, seeking to combine two of the largest shopping-mall owners in the U.S.(on.wsj.com/1B95pqN)

* Etsy Inc unveiled plans to further test investors' appetite for e-commerce companies, filing for an initial public offering a decade after it was founded in a Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment as a way to sell handmade goods online.(on.wsj.com/1B96tLj)

* McDonald's Corp plans to curtail antibiotics use in its U.S. chicken, a move that could help kick-start a broader food-industry response to growing public-health alarm around drug-resistant bacteria.(on.wsj.com/1B96rmH)

Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.