PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 10

* Credit Suisse Group is poised to replace long-serving Chief Executive Brady Dougan with Tidjane Thiam, the current CEO of Prudential Plc. (nyti.ms/1KO6iwr)

* The battle between Congress and the White House over U.S.-led nuclear talks with Iran got nastier Monday as Obama chastised Senate Republicans who wrote directly to Iran's leaders to criticize U.S.-led nuclear talks. (on.wsj.com/1F5CWoF)

* General Motors Co's decision to spend $5 billion on share repurchases after pressure from hedge funds shows the tensions between managers and prominent investors over the best use of corporations' rising cash balances. (on.wsj.com/1CYhm5Z)

* Simon Property Group Inc, the largest mall owner in the United States, launched a $16 billion unsolicited bid for one of its biggest rivals, Macerich Co, as it seeks to gain scale amid an oversupply of retail space and changing habits of U.S. shoppers. (on.wsj.com/1NCOl33)

* The stress-test process is being integrated into the U.S. Fed's year-round supervision of banks, rather than being squeezed into a monthslong sprint each year, Fed officials say. (on.wsj.com/197AzWz)

* Apple Inc showed off its much-anticipated smartwatch at an event Monday, highlighting the product's look and features, as the tech giant searches for its new growth driver. (on.wsj.com/1BrmDzK)

* Hermes International SA's new designer, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, made her debut at Paris fashion week. Focusing on clothes instead of cultivating her personality, she is very much in line with the upper-crust label. (on.wsj.com/1C3r6fr)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is shuffling the top ranks at its Chinese shopping platforms amid challenges the e-commerce giant's marketplaces have faced with counterfeit goods and other problems. (on.wsj.com/1HrCeRS)