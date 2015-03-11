PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The furor over Hillary Clinton's private email account could accelerate Democratic calls for her to enter the presidential race sooner, a move that would give the former sectary of state a better platform to help shift attention to jobs and economic issues, the core of her 2016 message. (on.wsj.com/1C5FDat)

* The Central Intelligence Agency played a crucial role in helping the Justice Department develop technology that scans data from thousands of U.S. cellphones at a time, part of a secret high-tech alliance between the spy agency and domestic law enforcement. (on.wsj.com/1b14Oio)

* The Federal Reserve is strongly considering removing a barrier to raising short-term interest rates as early as June by dropping its promise to be "patient" before acting. Discussions about interest-rate guidance and an uncertain inflation outlook are likely to take center stage at the Fed's next meeting March 17-18. (on.wsj.com/1xc1yFm)

* Dozens of major labor unions plan to freeze campaign contributions to lawmakers as part of a move to fight a Pacific trade pact they say could result in U.S. job losses. (on.wsj.com/1D2RkOX)

* Tesla Motors Inc can deliver its top-of-the-line Model S in just 20 days, far shorter than the waiting time on the luxury auto maker's less expensive designs, suggesting it has shifted production to the $105,000 and up sedan to boost revenue. (on.wsj.com/1C3HtqV)

* Duke Energy agreed to pay shareholders about $146 million to settle allegations that it failed to disclose details of its 2012 merger with Progress Energy, including a swift boardroom coup. (on.wsj.com/1D3pTVl)

* BC Partners Ltd plans to install a new chief executive and chairman at PetSmart Inc when it completes its roughly $8.25 billion acquisition Wednesday. The private-equity firm and its partners have enlisted veteran retail executive Michael Massey to run the Phoenix-based pet-supply retailer, while BC Partners Managing Partner Raymond Svider will become chairman. (on.wsj.com/1MrR8KK)

* On Tuesday, 52-year-old Tidjane Thiam was unveiled as the new chief executive of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG . He has steered UK insurer Prudential Plc to strong growth over the past 5 and a half years and has an impressive track record that underscores both his ambition and capabilities. (on.wsj.com/1b18vEN)

* Former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters has become one of the most high-profile Wall Street bankers to join the burgeoning digital-currency sector, taking on the leadership of a new trading platform for bitcoin and other digital assets. (on.wsj.com/1C5KqIW) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)