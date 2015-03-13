PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal prosecutors and the FBI are probing potential manipulation of Herbalife Ltd stock and have interviewed people hired by hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman, who has led a long-running campaign against company. (on.wsj.com/1Gy3YDp)

* Hillary Clinton appears to be an outlier among administration colleagues in the way she used email, according to a Wall Street Journal survey. A look back at practices during President Barack Obama's first term, when Clinton was secretary of state, shows no clear pattern in how administration officials used email. (on.wsj.com/1Bz0hxC)

* The tumbling euro and easy-money policies are boosting optimism in corporate Europe that the long-struggling region might finally begin a sturdy recovery. But Europe's good fortune is a headache for U.S. corporate competitors that face a squeeze on overseas sales from the rising dollar. (on.wsj.com/1Gy45Pa)

* In bidding wars like the one that has developed over Salix Pharmaceuticals, whoever offers the most usually wins. Determining who's the high bidder in this case - Endo International or Valeant Pharmaceuticals - may be harder than it seems. (on.wsj.com/1b6Redo)

* Intel Corp cut its revenue outlook for the current quarter by nearly a billion dollars, saying it has seen weaker-than-expected demand for business desktop computers. (on.wsj.com/1Gy5WUj)

* The UK government has applied to join an infrastructure investment bank led by Beijing aimed at promoting development in Asia, China's finance ministry said. China, which has been the main backer of the regional bank, welcomes UK's decision and will seek opinions from existing founding members, according to a ministry of finance statement published on its website. (on.wsj.com/1E9YjRo) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)