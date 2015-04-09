PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Like Israel and Saudi Arabia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has his own reasons to be worried about Iran's framework nuclear agreement with the United States and other world powers. (on.wsj.com/1DmvPaP)

* Iran dispatched a naval flotilla to the Gulf of Aden, a move that could raise tensions between the Islamic Republic and a Saudi-led coalition conducting a military campaign in Yemen, which borders the waterway. (on.wsj.com/1Gr8V4I)

* Zynga Inc founder Mark Pincus is returning as CEO, replacing the person who had replaced him, Don Mattrick, at the maker of "FarmVille" and "Words With Friends." (on.wsj.com/1GNmlqa)

* Veteran CBS Washington reporter and host of the Sunday news magazine "Face the Nation" Bob Schieffer is retiring this summer after more than 40 years with the network. (on.wsj.com/1CiH4NB)

* Mylan said it is interested in buying rival Perrigo for $28.9 billion in a deal that would be the latest tie-up among midsize drug companies, if the rivals can reach agreement. (on.wsj.com/1FBW2BQ)

* Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy BG Group for about $70 billion in a deal that would create the world's largest independent producer of liquefied natural gas. (on.wsj.com/1NSQDrZ)

* Royal Dutch Shell's Ben van Beurden and BG Group's Helge Lund both find themselves in unfamiliar positions following Shell's decision to buy its smaller, UK-based rival. (on.wsj.com/1FiDjhn)

* General Motors Co next month will halt production of the Chevrolet Volt for the summer to whittle down seven months of unsold inventory and smooth the way for the next generation of its plug-in hybrid sedan. (on.wsj.com/1a7K1Zp)

* AT&T agreed to pay $25 million to resolve a probe by the FCC over consumer privacy violations at call centers, where workers leaked information so resellers could unlock used smartphones. (on.wsj.com/1Oby6sT)

* Vivendi said it will propose an additional dividend, boosting its cash return to shareholders as part of an agreement to quell a public spat with a minority shareholder, hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management. (on.wsj.com/1yeLEAt) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)