PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 13

* The Puerto Rico government and the hedge funds that own its bonds are turning to former International Monetary Fund officials to help resolve a growing debt crisis that may require a restructuring more akin to Greece than a troubled city like Detroit. Puerto Rico has retained Anne Krueger, the IMF's former first deputy managing director, as a consultant, said people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1I5K7fL)

* New York's attorney general is scrutinizing 13 big retailers over their staffing practices and whether they require workers to show up or stay home with little notice. The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent letters warning Target Corp, Gap Inc and 11 others that it believes the chains are using on-call scheduling and that such practices may violate a New York law. (on.wsj.com/1yj6o9V)

* Qualcomm Inc is under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC to consider a breakup and other options to boost the giant chip maker's sagging stock price. Jana is asking Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit from its patent-licensing business, which accounts for most of the company's profit. (on.wsj.com/1EsowPH)

* Sprint Corp is going to start hand-delivering new cellphones. The offer initially will only be available to current customers in the Kansas City area, near the company's headquarters, followed by rollouts later this month in Miami and Chicago. (on.wsj.com/1Hjev8d)

* Uber Technologies Inc is fighting a multi front war in the capital of India, one of the company's most important and fastest-growing overseas markets. The U.S. company is defying a ban by Delhi state authorities and competing furiously with local rivals for market share in the world's second-most populous country. (on.wsj.com/1amdUFw)