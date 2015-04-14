PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Florida Senator Marco Rubio launched his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Monday, seeking to position himself as a next-generation GOP leader who can bridge the divide between the tea party and establishment wings of the party. (on.wsj.com/1CIFO5b)

* The Kremlin lifted its self-imposed ban on the delivery of a powerful S-300 air-defense installation to Iran, provoking immediate criticism from the White House and Israel. (on.wsj.com/1EvXruU)

* Citigroup Inc's chief executive shuffled top management across three continents Monday, appointing a clear No. 2 and naming a rising star to head the bank's consumer unit. The moves by Michael Corbat, which also include naming new heads of Asia and Latin America, mark the rise of a younger generation of executives at Citigroup, a firm that has seen more management turmoil than any large U.S. bank in the past decade. (on.wsj.com/1FPe4Rk)

* Procter & Gamble Co appears to be laying the groundwork for Chief Executive A.G. Lafley to step down as soon as this summer and hand the top job to an internal successor. (on.wsj.com/1HmdeNK)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday defended itself against accusations by a U.S. clothing trade group that it tolerates fake goods on its Taobao e-commerce platform. In letters to U.S. securities and trade officials dated last week, the American Apparel and Footwear Association described Taobao as one of the biggest platforms for counterfeit goods world-wide. (on.wsj.com/1H1M8uU)

* Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp announced plans on Monday to defend their profitable Pentagon space rocket business with an all-new rocket equipped with reusable engines that could slash satellite-launch costs and provide a steppingstone to various commercial space ventures. (on.wsj.com/1O8Odpn)

* Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has joined Boston private-equity firm Bain Capital LLC to lead a new unit that will focus on investments aiming for financial returns as well as measurable social good. (on.wsj.com/1IHd4SS) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)