FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A deal reached by lawmakers Thursday would pave the way for U.S. President Obama to conclude a Pacific trade agreement with rare Republican help but is triggering a fight within a Democratic Party increasingly opposed to liberalizing trade. (on.wsj.com/1b8F9oh)

* Schlumberger NV reported a 39 percent decline in first-quarter earnings and announced 11,000 more layoffs, as lower oil prices have slowed drilling activity in North America. (on.wsj.com/1DbeDAy)

* The Justice Department's antitrust division has stepped up an examination of exclusivity agreements between large movie exhibitors and Hollywood studios that limit the number of theaters allowed to screen certain films, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1PVIeru)

* Verizon Communications Inc said its FiOS service will offer new television packages aimed at giving customers flexibility to purchase only certain groups of channels they want to watch. (on.wsj.com/1yzQCI5)

* Spanish police searched the residence and private office of former International Monetary Fund managing director Rodrigo Rato as part of a money-laundering probe. (on.wsj.com/1HyVVct)

* UBS has launched a review of its Australian wealth-management business, the chief executive of the Swiss bank's wealth-management division confirmed. (on.wsj.com/1DOa6J2)

Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.