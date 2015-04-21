FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* KPMG LLP is poised to promote Lynne Doughtie, head of the accounting firm's fast-growing advisory business, to the role of chairman and chief executive, the latest move reflecting women's advancement to leadership roles in the accounting industry.(on.wsj.com/1aMPZ2i)

* An Iowa farm's flock of about 5.3 million chickens has been hit with avian influenza, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday, marking a sharp escalation of the virus outbreak that has rattled the poultry industry since it began late last year. (on.wsj.com/1aMSaTB)

* Blue Bell Creameries issued a voluntary recall Monday night for all of its products on the market after two samples of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream tested positive for listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria. (on.wsj.com/1aMSmlE)

* The European Union plans to file formal antitrust charges against the bloc's largest gas supplier, Russia's OAO Gazprom , said people familiar with the matter, a move set to escalate the standoff between Europe and Moscow.(on.wsj.com/1aMSq4S)

* Giant money manager BlackRock Inc agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $12 million to settle claims that it failed to tell clients about a conflict between a fund manager's private holdings and portfolios he supervised for BlackRock clients. (on.wsj.com/1aMSAJz) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

