PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 22
April 22, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* NBCUniversal and Fox joined ESPN in attacking Verizon Communications Inc for introducing slimmer, cheaper packages of pay-TV channels that they argue violate existing deals. (on.wsj.com/1yMCMBP)

* Google Inc is set to unveil its new U.S. wireless service as early as Wednesday, pushing the Internet giant further into telecom and injecting fresh uncertainty into a wireless industry already locked in a price war. (on.wsj.com/1Eq9Ulu)

* An Ohio man accused last week of returning from Syria with plans to launch a terror attack visited a Columbus gun range last year, drawing the suspicions of the facility's owner. (on.wsj.com/1cYoaFP)

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has proposed to acquire rival Mylan NV for about $40 billion, a tie-up that would create the world's biggest generic drug company by sales. (on.wsj.com/1bpaEuC)

* Meredith Corp whose publications include Family Circle and Better Homes and Gardens, has laid off about 100 employees across its magazine, digital and broadcast properties. (on.wsj.com/1zKc1JE)

* It is unlikely that antitrust enforcers' concerns about the Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc merger could be resolved by promises about how the cable giant would conduct business postmerger. (on.wsj.com/1Df5tUH) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

