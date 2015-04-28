FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Riots, looting and violent unrest engulfed swaths of Baltimore on Monday, hours after thousands of people attended a funeral for Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody this month. (on.wsj.com/1PPDLpr)

* The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on one of the most direct constitutional issues to cross its docket in recent memory: Are same-sex couples entitled to marry nationwide? (on.wsj.com/1PPEffe)

* ESPN sued Verizon, alleging the telecom's new FiOS TV packages breach a contract covering distribution. (on.wsj.com/1PPEUxm)

* U.S. authorities reached a tentative consent agreement with medical device maker Medtronic over flaws in its SynchroMed infusion pump for cancer and pain medicine. (on.wsj.com/1PPFCdO)

* Institutional Shareholder Services said DuPont shareholders should elect Nelson Peltz and John Myers, two of the four nominees of Peltz's Trian Fund Management, to the board. (on.wsj.com/1PPG2RE) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.