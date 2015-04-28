PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Riots, looting and violent unrest engulfed swaths of Baltimore on Monday, hours after thousands of people attended a funeral for Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody this month. (on.wsj.com/1PPDLpr)

* The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on one of the most direct constitutional issues to cross its docket in recent memory: Are same-sex couples entitled to marry nationwide? (on.wsj.com/1PPEffe)

* ESPN sued Verizon, alleging the telecom's new FiOS TV packages breach a contract covering distribution. (on.wsj.com/1PPEUxm)

* U.S. authorities reached a tentative consent agreement with medical device maker Medtronic over flaws in its SynchroMed infusion pump for cancer and pain medicine. (on.wsj.com/1PPFCdO)

* Institutional Shareholder Services said DuPont shareholders should elect Nelson Peltz and John Myers, two of the four nominees of Peltz's Trian Fund Management, to the board. (on.wsj.com/1PPG2RE)