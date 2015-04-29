FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 29
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz had replaced his crown prince and foreign minister, in a dramatic shuffling of his top officials. (on.wsj.com/1bSejRZ)

* Twitter got a taste of its own broadcasting power today when Selerity, a New Jersey firm that crawls the Web for financial data, found and shared its earnings on the social-media service nearly an hour before its intended release.(on.wsj.com/1bSeixp)

* The Indonesian government executed eight people - seven of them foreigners - for their roles in drug crimes, after 11th-hour appeals for clemency by families, heads of state, and international organizations failed to sway President Joko Widodo.(on.wsj.com/1bSgzbU)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to propose long-awaited rules that would force thousands of companies to tell investors how the pay of top management tracked the firm's financial results. (on.wsj.com/1bSeuN5)

* Fewer than half of American parents with children under age 18 are saving for college this year, and the average balance in savers' accounts for college has declined, according to a study by lender Sallie Mae and researcher Ipsos Public Affairs.(on.wsj.com/1bShyIT) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
