PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4
May 4, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department will start revealing more about the government's use of secret cellphone tracking devices and has launched a wide-ranging review into how law-enforcement agencies deploy the technology, according to Justice officials. (on.wsj.com/1Azmgkv)

* The International Monetary Fund is close to declaring China's yuan fairly valued for the first time in more than a decade, a milestone in the country's efforts to open its economy that would blunt U.S. criticism of Beijing's currency policy. (on.wsj.com/1bqSac9)

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc got a disconcerting update a year after buying its second coal mine in Colombia: "Certain operational issues have arisen," commodities executives reported. (on.wsj.com/1E7ZH6Z)

** Top executives close to Charter Communications Inc have begun reaching out to Time Warner Cable Inc's management to discuss a possible merger of the cable operators. And they have a clear message: This time, we want to play nice. (on.wsj.com/1PgQrU4)

** Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor by sales, has 31 brands of white milk around the country. Starting this month, it will sell just one. (on.wsj.com/1FJDTUz)

** International air-safety watchdogs are poised to advocate installing video cameras in airliner cockpits, putting pilots groups on the defensive and prompting them to recast their opposition strategy. (on.wsj.com/1OSD4P3)

* To save their planned merger, food-distribution rivals Sysco Corp and US Foods Inc need to convince a federal judge over the next two weeks that their industry is a lot more diverse than antitrust enforcers claim. (on.wsj.com/1KFQN5W) (Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
