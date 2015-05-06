FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6
#Funds News
May 6, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A giant data project at the center of the regulatory response to the 2010 "flash crash" that sent the Dow plummeting nearly 1,000 points is years behind schedule and mired in red tape. (on.wsj.com/1E77ylY)

* A federal judge on Tuesday indicated that how he interprets the food-distribution marketplace will be the key factor in deciding whether to block the planned $3.5 billion merger of rivals Sysco Corp and US Foods Inc.

(on.wsj.com/1zzsTba)

* Leading congressional tax writers in both parties are getting behind a major new tax break for corporate innovation as part of their continuing quest to identify ways to make the United States business-friendlier. (on.wsj.com/1E6xEWv)

* President Barack Obama nominated a Marine and former Afghanistan battlefield commander as the nation's top military officer Tuesday, as the Pentagon faces challenges that include wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, sexual assault in the military, and growing cyber security threats. (on.wsj.com/1bwTt9t)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised the top end of its range of "reasonably possible" legal expenses to about $3.8 billion, the Wall Street firm said Tuesday in a regulatory filing. (on.wsj.com/1OXcjcq)

Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
