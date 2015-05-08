FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A federal appeals court ruled a National Security Agency program that collects phone records on millions of Americans is illegal, intensifying a fight in Congress over extending the soon-to-expire surveillance effort. (on.wsj.com/1dPF7mv)

* Government-debt markets were rattled once again on Thursday, as German bonds staged a sudden and sharp selloff before recovering, unnerving investors who are growing increasingly worried about rising volatility. (on.wsj.com/1RiKiuA)

* Mars Inc, maker of M&M's and Snickers, is throwing its support behind a proposal by U.S. regulators to include measurements of added sugar in the mandated Nutrition Facts labels for food, a move that bucks broad opposition to the proposal by big food companies. (on.wsj.com/1zQ0e1S)

* Music-streaming company Spotify AB is laying plans to enter the hotly competitive web-video business, according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to take on powerhouses like YouTube and Facebook Inc in a strategy that may put growth ahead of profit. (on.wsj.com/1zFOsXx)

* Whole Foods Market Inc is gearing up to start a sister chain of small-scale stores that offer organic and natural foods at lower prices than its namesake outlets, a bold gambit to juice the grocery chain's sales growth. (on.wsj.com/1F2BFin)

* UBS AG, which stumbled badly the last time it pushed to expand in the lucrative U.S. investment-banking market, is again seeking to build its business here-though this time with more modest ambitions. (on.wsj.com/1ctAcHi)

Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.