PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
June 29, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece shut down its banking system, ordering lenders to stay closed for six days starting Monday, and its central bank moved to impose controls to prevent money from flooding out of the country. (on.wsj.com/1dqzlXr)

* U.S. intelligence agencies believe there is a strong possibility the Assad regime will use chemical weapons on a large scale if Islamist fighters threaten Syrian government strongholds. (on.wsj.com/1drvcT7)

* After years of ratcheting back trading operations in favor of more stable businesses, Morgan Stanley is quietly plotting a comeback, pushing for more fixed-income trading business. (on.wsj.com/1g0kPYz)

* The new nationwide right to same-sex marriage resounded across the country Sunday, with the Supreme Court ruling fueling joyous gay-pride celebrations and denunciations from some pulpits, but also conflicting feelings for some about a rapid societal and now legal change. (on.wsj.com/1KoI5My)

* Iran secretly passed to the White House beginning in late 2009 the names of prisoners it wanted released from U.S. custody, part of a wish list to test President Barack Obama's commitment to improving ties and a move that set off years of clandestine dispatches that helped open the door to nuclear negotiations. (on.wsj.com/1NoFD6W)

* The Justice Department is gearing up for an exacting look at any proposed mergers among the nation's top health-insurance companies, amid questions inside and outside the department about whether industry consolidation could suppress competition. The five biggest health insurers have been circling one another for potential deals. Anthem Inc has made public a $47.5 billion bid for Cigna Corp, which Cigna has so far rejected. Aetna Inc, meanwhile, has made a takeover proposal for Humana Inc. (on.wsj.com/1CD4f5L) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

