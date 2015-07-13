FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 13
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China International Capital Corp, one of China's top investment banks, is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as October, people familiar with the situation said, offering big shareholders KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital the chance to exit their investment, despite the recent turmoil in Chinese stock markets. (on.wsj.com/1HWlTZN)

* American International Group Inc won a federal-court ruling on a core claim in a lawsuit accusing a Philadelphia-area firm of cheating it of more than $150 million in amassing a portfolio of "life settlements." (on.wsj.com/1SipAJ0)

* Union officials and Detroit auto executives will begin contract talks with a largely ceremonial photo-op known as the "handshake" and a pledge not to speak publicly about the negotiations. (on.wsj.com/1HApJ4o)

* Nuclear negotiations between Iran and six world powers have reached the make-or-break point, European officials said, warning the diplomacy could fail if there is no final agreement by Monday night. (on.wsj.com/1DaTWGr) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
