PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The top diplomats from Iran, the U.S. and other world powers planned to sign off on a nuclear accord Tuesday and announce the deal, officials from both sides said. (on.wsj.com/1Ldm7Ld)

* In the race to hammer out a bailout for Greece, Europe's most important bilateral relationship - the one between Berlin and Paris - was put to its most serious test in years. (on.wsj.com/1CDhLLV)

* Almost 18 months after taking the helm at the central bank, Janet Yellen is struggling to manage a strained relationship with Congress. (on.wsj.com/1L3MvIY)

* Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's largest chip design company, has prepared a $23 billion bid to buy U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be the largest foreign takeover by a Chinese firm. (on.wsj.com/1eXWv8O)

* There's a new obsession taking hold in the world of fantasy sports online: daily games played for cash. The twist has touched off a wave of investments in startups that are reinventing the season-long online pastime. (on.wsj.com/1eXWv8O)

* New York City has agreed to pay the estate of Eric Garner $5.9 million to settle a lawsuit over his death after he was placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer. (on.wsj.com/1dXxp9a) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)