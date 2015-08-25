PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - August 25

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Concerns about China's economy intensified, accelerating the selloff across global markets as investors tried to assess whether the rout was just a short-term pullback or a signal of deeper trouble. (on.wsj.com/1U3x2O5)

- For sheer clout, China's economy outweighs every country in the world save the United States. But on transparency, it remains distinctly an emerging market, with murky politics, unreliable data and opaque decision making. This veil dims the understanding of China's economy and is an important reason its recent slowdown has produced so much turmoil. (on.wsj.com/1U3x48L)

- The United States has been a tortoise, plodding out a slow but steady expansion, but now, market turmoil and China's troubles threaten to undermine the U.S. outlook. Few economists see a U.S. recession. In fact, some recent developments, including lower oil prices, will help U.S. consumers and businesses. (on.wsj.com/1U3x6gS)

- The plunge in global crude prices has prompted some OPEC members to call for renewed discussions within the cartel about restraining production. (on.wsj.com/1U3xcFb)

- Executives behind the rise of Spirit Airlines Inc are now transforming Frontier Airlines Inc into a Spirit copycat, part of the rapid expansion of a business model that is introducing millions of U.S. fliers to lower fares, more fees and less legroom. (on.wsj.com/1LwYWxr)

- General Electric Co plans to close a historic foundry and eliminate more than 250 jobs at its oil-field services unit in Lufkin, Texas, as the company deals with a drop in demand for drilling equipment in the wake of plunging oil prices. (on.wsj.com/1Ib9paj) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)