PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 31

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Before a planned visit to the United States, the Chinese President's image as a bold leader is being undermined by his botched handling of the stock market rout and the country's economic slowdown. (on.wsj.com/1JFYnzp)

- U.S. Federal Reserve officials emerged from a week of head-spinning financial turbulence largely sticking to their plan to raise interest rates before the end of the year. (on.wsj.com/1JFYvic)

- Apple Inc's move to make it easier to block ads on iPhones and iPads is troubling publishers and heightening tensions with its Silicon Valley neighbors like Google Inc . (on.wsj.com/1JFYBqf)

- Executives at Bank of New York Mellon Corp are racing against the clock to make it through a backlog of pricing issues before the U.S. markets open Monday morning. (on.wsj.com/1JFYF9t)

- Low-profile Signature Bank has become one of the fastest-growing U.S. lenders, attracting a fan base ranging from hip-hop mogul Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo to former Congressman Barney Frank. (on.wsj.com/1JFYIlC)

- An international court has ordered Volkswagen AG to sell its nearly 20 percent stake in Suzuki Motor Corp, allowing the Japanese auto maker to extricate itself from the tie-up after a four-year struggle. (on.wsj.com/1JFYQBq) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)