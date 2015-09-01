PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 1

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oil prices soared Monday, marking their strongest three-day rally since Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait, on doubts the global glut of crude would be as long-lasting as many investors and traders had earlier believed. (on.wsj.com/1KXzziL)

- Years before natural and organic foods exploded in popularity, cereal behemoth Kellogg Co acquired one of the segment's pioneers: Kashi Co. Fixing its Kashi brand is key to bulking up sales in the fast-growing natural and organic food aisles, says Kellogg Chief Executive John Bryant. (on.wsj.com/1JtpEBi)

- California lawmakers gave final approval to legislation that seeks to ensure equal compensation for women in the workplace by prohibiting employers from paying differing wages to employees who do "substantially similar work." (on.wsj.com/1UiRQ4q)

- A patent law change pushed by the pharmaceutical industry could cost federal healthcare programs $1.3 billion over a decade by delaying new generic drugs, the Congressional Budget Office estimates. (on.wsj.com/1hPRwsQ)

- Two major public pension funds joined the drive for Bank of America Corp shareholders to oppose a corporate bylaw change that lets Brian Moynihan serve as both chief executive and chairman. California Public Employees' Retirement System and California State Teachers' Retirement System sent a letter to the bank Monday disclosing they will vote against the change. (on.wsj.com/1FefYZT)

- Four months after announcing a sweeping U.S. recall, ice-cream maker Blue Bell Creameries LP is embarking on one of the food industry's more ambitious recovery attempts. The Texas company's ice-cream cartons began reappearing in grocery stores in several cities on Monday, a major step after Blue Bell yanked all of its products following a deadly listeria outbreak and confronted a financial crisis that nearly put it out of business. (on.wsj.com/1PHVgHk)

- Americans for Tax Fairness, a progressive advocacy group, is pressing craft marketplace Etsy Inc to abandon a strategy that uses an Irish subsidiary to minimize taxes it owes to Uncle Sam. The coalition of labor unions and think tanks has written a letter to B Lab, asking the nonprofit to make its recertification of Etsy contingent on the company ditching its Irish tax strategy, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1JIsqSt) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)