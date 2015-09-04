PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Friday's jobs report is likely to be scrutinized more than most, now that the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates, perhaps as early as this month. Economists expect a gain of 220,000 jobs in August. (on.wsj.com/1OcBCCP)

- A federal judge declared a Kentucky county clerk who opposes same-sex marriage on religious grounds in contempt of court for defying his order to issue marriage licenses, and sent the clerk to jail until she complies. (on.wsj.com/1INKHNA)

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undertaken a high-stakes campaign to persuade Congress to scuttle the Iran nuclear agreement, leaving the White House infuriated and many Democrats resentful. (on.wsj.com/1XnfX0P)

- Highmark Health said it would reduce its range of offerings on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, becoming the latest insurer to retrench amid steep financial losses. (on.wsj.com/1VAAqO2)

- Germany and France press the rest of Europe to end squabbling over its exploding numbers of refugees as Hungarian leader says his country doesn't want "a large number of Muslim people." (on.wsj.com/1EDvrrd)

- Private-equity firms are doubling down on energy, despite heavy damage from their last adventure in the sector. These firms' stakes in a dozen publicly traded energy exploration-and-production companies have lost more than $18 billion in value since last summer, when oil prices began their slide from more than $100 a barrel. (on.wsj.com/1L8AEV1)