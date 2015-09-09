FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 9
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Americans took on more consumer debt in July, a sign of confidence amid low gas prices and steady job creation. Outstanding consumer credit, a reflection of nonmortgage debt, rose $19.1 billion or at a 6.7 percent annual rate in July, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1JTAHpQ)

- United Continental Holdings Inc's chief executive, Jeff Smisek and two top lieutenants stepped down as the result of a federal investigation into the airline's relationship with the former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (on.wsj.com/1ibh2sK)

- The federal government dealt a setback to Yahoo Inc's tax-free plan to spin off some $23 billion worth of shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, potentially jeopardizing one of Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's defining moves in her three years running the company. (on.wsj.com/1Lix3E2)

- Media General Inc said it agreed to buy Meredith Corp for about $2.4 billion in cash and stock, continuing a trend of consolidation in the U.S. broadcast industry as local TV stations look for negotiating leverage against large cable and satellite providers. (on.wsj.com/1UzIlxY) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.