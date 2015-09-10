PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sep 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Federal Reserve officials are not near an agreement to begin raising short-term interest rates heading into a crucial week of private discussions before their Sept. 16-17 policy meeting, according to their recent comments. (on.wsj.com/1Nj6Ych)

- Despite controversies, the National Football League expects its national revenues this season to rise 15 percent, to $1.3 billion, a sign media and corporate sponsors remain ready to spend for an affiliation with the league. (on.wsj.com/1Llq7pu)

- Apple Inc launched a broadside Wednesday against wireless phone companies, saying it will for the first time finance iPhone sales directly to customers without requiring them to be tied to any particular carrier. (on.wsj.com/1UCEGiO)

- The U.S. investigation that led to the ouster of United Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Jeff Smisek, spotlights the often thorny relationship between airlines and airport authorities that, while little-noticed by fliers, is critical to how carriers run their businesses. (on.wsj.com/1JVVlDO)