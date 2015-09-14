FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google Inc has hired auto-industry veteran John Krafcik as chief executive of its self-driving car project, sending a message that it is keen to work with Detroit to commercialize the technology. (on.wsj.com/1J6FqRc)

- Facebook Inc is working on a stand-alone video app that would support 360-degree or "spherical" videos, people familiar with the matter said. The format, typically compiled from multiple cameras, allows users to change their viewing perspective by tilting their phones. (on.wsj.com/1ionnB5)

- Jurors soon will begin deliberating the fate of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP executives, accused of fraudulently propping up the once-storied law firm's finances in the years ahead of its stunning 2012 collapse. (on.wsj.com/1UQfGPS)

- Shire PLC is weighing options for sweetening its multibillion-dollar, all-stock offer for U.S. biotechnology firm Baxalta Inc by putting cash into shareholders' hands sooner, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KMeFsI)

Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
