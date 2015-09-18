PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged after weeks of market-churning debate, putting off a historic move to end an era of ultra-cheap credit amid worries about weak growth overseas. (on.wsj.com/1F4TEHJ)

- McDonald's Corp is conducting a search for an outsider to replace its chief strategy officer, who was let go in a recent management shuffle, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JeiwHC)

- Roughly two years after taking the helm of SABMiller PLC , Alan Clark is grappling with the biggest challenge - or opportunity - the beer giant he runs has faced in decades. (on.wsj.com/1F5JMgJ)

- The Dolans have toyed with selling Cablevision numerous times, but finally found the right match-and price-with Europe's Altice. Now, the cable-TV family is expected to turn its attention to its other holdings: Madison Square Garden and AMC Networks. (on.wsj.com/1FQS32Z)