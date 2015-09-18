FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged after weeks of market-churning debate, putting off a historic move to end an era of ultra-cheap credit amid worries about weak growth overseas. (on.wsj.com/1F4TEHJ)

- McDonald's Corp is conducting a search for an outsider to replace its chief strategy officer, who was let go in a recent management shuffle, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JeiwHC)

- Roughly two years after taking the helm of SABMiller PLC , Alan Clark is grappling with the biggest challenge - or opportunity - the beer giant he runs has faced in decades. (on.wsj.com/1F5JMgJ)

- The Dolans have toyed with selling Cablevision numerous times, but finally found the right match-and price-with Europe's Altice. Now, the cable-TV family is expected to turn its attention to its other holdings: Madison Square Garden and AMC Networks. (on.wsj.com/1FQS32Z)

Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.