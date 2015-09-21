PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States will boost the number of refugees it accepts in the coming years to 100,000 annually, from 70,000 now, as part of an effort to help Europe cope with a migration crisis, Secretary of State John Kerry said. (on.wsj.com/1JjTIOD)

- Alexis Tsipras was set to return to Greece's premiership after a resounding re-election win, this time with a mandate to carry out the very kind of harsh austerity that he was previously elected to resist. (on.wsj.com/1Yt992r)

- Pope Francis met former Cuban President Fidel Castro on Sunday shortly after dissidents said they were detained to prevent them from attending a papal Mass in the country's iconic Revolution Square. (on.wsj.com/1LqVnYS)

- Some of the most popular Chinese names in Apple Inc's app store were infected with malicious software in a first-of-its-kind security breach, exposing a rare vulnerability in Apple's mobile platform, according to multiple researchers. (on.wsj.com/1V3kaD4)

- The head of Hong Kong's stock exchange was involved in controversial hiring efforts when he worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, recommending that the bank employ children and acquaintances of Chinese officials, clients and potential clients, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1FWktZg)

- Warner Bros, the Time Warner Inc owned studio, said it struck a deal with private-equity firm China Media Capital to make Chinese-language films for the fast-growing market. Warner Bros will own 49 percent of the venture called Flagship Entertainment Group Ltd and will be based in Hong Kong. (on.wsj.com/1V4r6Qi)

- Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust plans to combine with Colony American Homes Inc, valuing Colony at about $1.5 billion based on Starwood Waypoint's closing share price Friday. The merger could be announced as soon as Monday. (on.wsj.com/1WcH8d8) (Compiled by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)