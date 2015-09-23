FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 23
September 23, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An initial gauge of Chinese factory activity fell in September to its lowest level in six-and-a-half years, suggesting a worsening slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. (on.wsj.com/1j8ntgr)

- Cisco Systems Inc, under pressure in China, plans to announce a partnership with Chinese server maker Inspur Group during Chinese President Xi Jinping's United States visit. (on.wsj.com/1V9r0H4)

- Two Chinese jet fighters made what military officials called a dangerous interception with a U.S. spy plane a week ago, just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping was set to be received at the White House. (on.wsj.com/1V9r3CI)

- The fate of Volkswagen AG's CEO, who survived a boardroom coup earlier this year, is now in jeopardy over a damaging emissions scandal as former allies and politicians demand to know what happened. (on.wsj.com/1YBjnh8)

- The European Union, pushing through a plan that forces member states to take in migrants, exacerbated a continent-wide conflict over how to cope with the more than half a million people seeking refuge from the strife-torn Middle East and elsewhere. (on.wsj.com/1j8oh4L)

- A new United Nations field office in Seoul focused on North Korean human rights will build a more comprehensive picture of violations inside the country and increase pressure on its regime to close a network of political prison camps. (on.wsj.com/1QYkhPJ)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
