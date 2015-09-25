FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 25
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and China on Friday will announce significant steps in their efforts to combat climate change, including a pledge by China to launch a program by 2017 to cap some emissions and put a price on carbon. (on.wsj.com/1gTapd5)

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen argued the case for raising short-term interest rates later this year, effectively lobbing a warning to skittish financial markets that last week's decision to keep rates near zero was not a shift toward an interminable delay of liftoff. (on.wsj.com/1KTddTv)

- A stampede during the annual haj pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city, Mecca, left more than 700 people dead and more than 800 injured. (on.wsj.com/1KBulsB)

- United States and allied defense officials are reviewing new options that include keeping thousands of American troops in Afghanistan beyond the end of 2016. (on.wsj.com/1G5NKAN)

- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he would seek to expand the nation's economy by around a fifth, pivoting away from a monthslong fight over security legislation. (on.wsj.com/1Mt5c78)

- Volkswagen AG is poised to name Matthias Müller, the 62-year-old head of its Porsche brand, as chief executive of the entire company, a person familiar with the matter said, amid the widening emissions scandal. (on.wsj.com/1R3SRYK)

- Caterpillar Inc projected further revenue declines and announced plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs amid weakness in the energy and construction markets. (on.wsj.com/1Owa12J)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.